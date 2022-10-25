Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Clouds are quickly clearing out with much cooler temperatures today.  It’ll be windy all day long with some gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph.  This means even though temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, it will feel even cooler.  Winds finally begin to die down this evening with temperatures dropping into the 40s overnight.  More sunshine is on the way for tomorrow with lighter winds and only slightly warmer temperatures.  Clouds begin to increase on Thursday with a slight chance for rain Thursday night.  Rain chances increase during the day on Friday and could last into the football games Friday night.  A slight chance for rain even carries over into Saturday morning with another cool down behind another cold front.

