6 Red Zone Top 10 teams remain undefeated

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - For the second straight week no one drops from the Red Zone Top 10. With just two weeks left in the season the list seems set entering the playoffs, but crazy things can happen the final week.

1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 8-0 | Last game: 49-7 win over McKinney North | Next game @ Tyler)

Longview will clinch a one seed this week if they can stay perfect and defeat Tyler High at Rose Stadium.

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 8-0 | Last game: 64-28 win over Center | Next game @ Van)

Carthage can wrap up a sixth-straight perfect regular season with a win against Van on Friday night. It would also be the Bulldogs sixth-straight district title if they do so.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 8-0 | Last Game: 25-22 win over Joaquin| Next game vs Shelbyville)

Joaquin Coach Wade Lawson had the perfect game plan against Timpson and almost pulled off the upset Friday night but the Bears found a way to win. The tough test is what Timpson needed this late in the season and now they prepare on a short week with Shelbyville coming to town Thursday.

See highlights from Timpson's Week 9 win.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 7-0 | Last Game: 42-6 win over North Lamar| Next game vs Spring Hill)

Gilmer looking every part of a state title contender. The Buckeyes look to win their home finale this week against Spring Hill.

5. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 6 | Record: 8-0 | Last game: 35-14 win over Mount Enterprise | Next game vs Overton)

The Indians are in the driver seat of the district with two games to go. The Indians look strong heading into the playoffs.

6. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 7-1| Last game: 62-0 win over Kountze | Next game vs New Waverly)

Newton has a bye this week and the Eagles will use it to their advantage as they get ready for a push deep into December. Their early season stumble to Woodville appears to be in rear-view mirror.

7. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 4 | Record: 7-1| Last game: 77-0 win over Eustace | Next game vs Mexia on 10/28)

Malakoff is coming off of a bye week and the Tigers look to keep rolling as the season gets ready to wrap up.

8. Winnsboro Raiders (3A DI State Ranking: NR | Record: 8-1| Last game: 39-36 win over Mineola| Next game vs Mineola)

Winnsboro survived a close game to Mineola and now they finish their season this week at Bonham. If the Raiders can get a win this week then they will sit at home next week and watch how the final week plays out with Winnsboro still having a chance at a share of the district title.

9. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: NR | Record 8-1| Last game: 44-24 win over Commerce| Next game vs Pottsboro on 11/4)

Mount Vernon will have a week off to rest up before the playoffs and get ready for a big showdown with Pottsboro next week. The Tigers along with Winnsboro and Pottsboro all have shots at the district title. It will be a wild two weeks.

10. Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs (2A DI State Rank: NR | Record: 8-0 | Last Game: 56-0 win over West Hardin | Next game @ West Hardin)

Corrigan has outscored their first three district opponents 163-0. The Bulldogs welcome rival Groveton to town for the Battle of 287. A win sets them up for a big finale at Centerville.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.