46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash

Crash happened just after midnight Tuesday
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 46-year-old man died when he was struck by a vehicle on Troup Highway in Tyler just after midnight Tuesday.

The crash happened in 3700 block of Troup Highway, according to police. Witnesses said the pedestrian was in the roadway, not at an intersection or designated crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Troup Highway.

The pedestrian has been identified as Caleb Roach, 46, of Tyler. His family has been notified, police said.

