University of Texas representatives volunteer at East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 90 representatives from the University of Texas, both local and statewide, spent the morning volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank as part of the Supply Chain Alliance Conference, held in-person for the first time since the pandemic.

Volunteers prepared boxes for the Senior Box Program and bags for kids in afterschool programs. This is part of the system’s initiative to leave the city better than when they arrived.

“We worked with our colleagues at UT Tyler. This is a tradition that we’re trying to continue, that is working a community event. In the past, we’ve done some community events in El Paso,” said Associate Vice Chancellor for Collaborative Business Services Richard St. Onge. He said this is their 16th year in operation.

“The alliance puts master agreements in place where we leverage the collective size and strength of the UT System to get better pricing than any one individual institution can do on their own,” St. Onge said.

Dennis Cullinane, the CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, said this is a larger group of volunteers to have in their space.

“We’re really excited that they came out, especially when we need volunteers the most, as we head into the holidays. A lot of seniors to feed, a lot of children’s meals need to be boxed up and packaged up,” Cullinane said.

St. Onge said they had keynote speakers talking about leadership and supply chain challenges. Tomorrow they will hear from a panel of coordinators involved in Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB).

“A huge goal for the UT System is buying as much as we can from HUB businesses: small, minority, women-owned businesses. The Supply Chain Alliance, in fact, has about 60 agreements in place, about $380 million, and over half of that goes to HUB firms,” St. Onge said.

Cullinane said last year volunteers completed over 29,000 volunteer hours, and they’re hoping to improve that number this year. The food bank has the capacity to host over 10,000 volunteer shifts each year.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.