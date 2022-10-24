Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph

Enrique Casimiro
Enrique Casimiro(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal vehicle crash in 2021 in Gregg County.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Enrique Casimiro, 25, of Tyler was driving westbound on Interstate 20 in Gregg County. The report states Casimiro was driving 121 mph hour until five seconds before his Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a vehicle carrying two passengers, one of whom was ejected from their vehicle. One passenger, John Gill, 59, was pronounced dead after being transported by helicopter to a hospital.

Casimiro was arrested on a charge of criminally negligent homicide and currently being held without bond in the Gregg County Jail. A Gregg County grand jury has indicted him on that same charge.

