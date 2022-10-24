Roadwork for the week of Oct. 24

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Oct. 24, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

----------------------------------------

Anderson County

Palestine crews will continue blading hot mix on FM 321. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on final cleanup. Project consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, MBGF, signage and permanent striping.

SH 175 Widening Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles SE of SH 155, SE to Cuney

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $55.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2026

The contractor is scheduled to work on culvert replacement and drainage. The speed limit is scheduled to be reduced throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of expansion to a four-lane roadway with new bridges across the Neches River.

SH 155 Overlay Project

Limits: From 0.14 Mi S of FM 19 (End of Curb and Gutter) to S of FM 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on the guardrail. The speed limit is scheduled to be reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. It consists of OCST, PFC surface, shoulder texturing, edge treatment and pavement markings.

Flashing Chevrons Safety Project

Limits: FM 321, etc.

Contractor: Marcom’s Mowing Service, LLC.

Cost: $0.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue installing signs. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of installing chevrons and advance warning signals.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County

Crews will be performing base repairs on FM 768 from FM 22 to US 84. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Rusk crews will be shouldering up FM 1857 from FM 23 to FM 23. Expect daytime lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 84 Widening

Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2022

The contractor is scheduled to pave turnouts and driveways. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades.

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue shouldering the edge of the pavement and seed throughout the project. Lane closures are anticipated. The bridge is now open to traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades.

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to begin base repairs. Lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Bridge Replacements

Limits: Mud Creek Bridge & Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue construction on the Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridges. The road is closed to through traffic. Barricades and signage for the detour are in place. The project consists of the replacement of the bridge at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County

Longview maintenance will be working to repair a drainage structure on SH 149. The work will be off pavement, but there will be a lane closure in that section. Also, crews will continue sweeping operations on bridges in western Gregg County and herbicide operations at various locations throughout the county.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

SH 135 – Kilgore Traffic Circle

Limits: Traffic circle in Kilgore to Rusk County line

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $8.37 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of completely rebuilding the traffic circle and full width of roadway to the Rusk County line. It will consist of removing existing concrete paving, reconstructing subgrade, constructing concrete paving, storm sewer installation, lighting, and striping. The traffic will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction for the duration of the project. A detour will be set up for northbound traffic to follow SH 42. This will allow the contractor to build half of the roadway. Traffic will be switched to the newly constructed lanes later to allow completion of the other half of the highway. Expect delays.

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2022

This project is part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. It will consist of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one northbound lane and one south bound lane to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to allow completion of the bridge construction. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

Pentecost Rd. Bridge Replacement

Limits: US 259 Business to Stone Rd.

Contractor: South Texas Illumination

Cost: $638,000

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2022

The project consists of replacing the bridge structure on Big Head Creek. Pentecost Road will be closed to through traffic. Only local traffic will be allowed. Through traffic needs to select an alternate route.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County

Athens Maintenance crews are scheduled to blade lay hot mix on FM 3062 between SH 198 and State Maintenance ends. A second crew is scheduled to perform base work on FM 316 N between US 175 and the Van Zandt County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement (ACP) base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

BUS 175 Safety Improvement Project

Limits: From BUS 19 to Grass Median 1 Mi. west of SL 7

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $700,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps and pavement markings.

SL 7 GCAA Landscape Improvement Project

Limits: Various locations on SL 7

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $200,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to work on landscape elements at multiple locations along SL 7. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County

Henderson Maintenance will be performing mill and inlay on LP 571. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

----------------------------------------

Smith County

Tyler Maintenance will have a level up crew on SH 64 at the SH 135 overpass. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. When complete, this crew will move to US 69 South, just north of FM 346, to perform base repair and level up operations at the bridge joint.

A second crew will be on US 69 South as well, performing bridge channel maintenance at the same location. When complete, this crew will move to FM 1804 near the county line to perform bridge channel maintenance. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County

Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive)

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to complete punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of sidewalk construction along SH 64 west in Tyler, SH 110 west in Troup and SH 135 north in Troup.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

No work is scheduled this week. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled this week. No lane closures are anticipated. When in progress, hours will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect delays. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

SH 64 Bridge Maintenance

Limits: Prairie Creek

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $332,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

No work is scheduled this week. Lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of bridge maintenance and repair.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

SH 110 & FM 346 Landscape Project

Limits: Various locations on SH 110 & FM 346

Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC

Cost: $157,495

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of landscape development.

Whittle Street, CR 2110 and CR 289 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Whittle Street, CR 2110, CR 289

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue construction on Whittle Street at West Mud Creek Tributary. The road is closed to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled on the CR 2110 bridge at Kickapoo Creek. The road is closed to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled this week on the CR 289 bridge at Prairie Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure. The contractor will complete one bridge at a time.

I-20 Mill and Inlay

Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue the mill and inlay on the SH 110 entrance and exit ramps as well as under the bridges throughout the project. When in progress, work will be done at night, Sundays from 9 PM to 5 AM and Monday-Thursday 8 PM to 5 AM. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Project consists of an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be paving the surface of the northbound outside lane and shoulder. An extended lane closure will be in place for two to three days to accommodate the underseal and paving together. This closure will be managed by channelizing devices. A second crew will be rehabilitating a portion of the southbound outside lane and shoulder. The closure will be in place indefinitely and will be managed by channelizing devices. Traffic control will consist of a long-term lane closure that will extend as work progresses to the south and will be managed by channelizing devices. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

I-20 at Barber Road

Limits: Exit and entrance ramps to Barber Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $1.49 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Contractor will work on the bridge rail and guard fence. Expect lane closures on I-20 and on the Barber Rd. overpass. This project consists of widening on ramps and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and asphalt overlay.

Safety Improvement Project (Van Zandt, Anderson, Smith and Henderson County)

Limits: FM 47, etc.

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup on FM 850 in Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement and bridge rail upgrades.

---------------------------------------

Van Zandt County

Canton maintenance will be performing base repairs on FM 2475. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Also, a second crew will be performing bridge repairs at FM 16 and I-20. The work will be off pavement.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

FM 859 Safety Structures Widening

Limits: US 80 (Edgewood) N 7 miles to SH 19

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC.

Cost: $3.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

Crews will be extending the structure at Giladon Creek and performing right of way preparation. Traffic will be managed by a 24-hour temporary traffic signal. There will also be a contractor representative on site at all times for the next three weeks. This safety improvement project consists of improving drainage, culverts and bridge rail.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (South of Canton)

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

Crews will begin paving the PFC surface this week, starting in Canton, and moving south. A separate crew will be performing base repairs and installing asphalt driveways on the northbound super two side. The project consists of super two work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (North of US 80)

Limits: US 80 N 6 miles to Rains County Line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $8.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

Crews will be installing driveway culverts. Traffic control will consist of a northbound shoulder closure managed by channelizing devices. The project consists of super two work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs and pavement markings.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Contractor will be addressing punch list items. All bridges are open to traffic and near final completion. Minimal impact to the traveling public is anticipated. The project consists of removing and replacing four bridges.

----------------------------------------

Wood County

Maintenance crews will be performing hot mix overlay on SH 11 east of Winnsboro. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Also, crews will be performing edge repair on FM 14 between SH 37 and SH 154. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Road Widening and PFC Overlay

Limits: Quitman City Limit S 5.34 mi to 1.45 mi N of SL 564 in Mineola

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.58 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2023

Crews will be performing bridge rail repairs and replacement at the Lake Fork Creek bridge. Traffic control will consist of a long-term shoulder closure using concrete traffic barrier (CTB) and a daily northbound lane closure managed by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. Crews will also be paving the northbound shoulder using daily lane closures managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of base repair, level-up, spray paver, permeable friction course surface, structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

FM 2088, etc. MBGF Improvements in Wood County

· Limits: 10 locations (FM 2088, FM 17, FM 514 FM 515, FM 2966)

· Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

· Cost: $2.1 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: August 2023

Crews will be placing mow strip on FM 2088. Traffic control will consist of daily lane closures managed by flaggers. The project is for bridge maintenance consisting of MBGF and bridge retrofit rail.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities, follow up action worksheet summary for bridge work repair in Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt Counties.

Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal.

Contractor: Texana began frontage road base repairs in Van Zandt on Monday, July 18.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties; Friday after 12 p.m. emergency work only.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon - Wed. in all counties; Friday after 12 p.m. emergency work only.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

Bridge Repair Follow-up: All three counties

Litter Removal: Scheduled to begin I-20 removal in October 2022

Striping Operations: Ongoing in Smith and Van Zandt Counties.

Sweeping Operations: Ongoing in Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt Counties.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.