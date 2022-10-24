Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview

One person was killed in an incident involving a crane at the Eastman Chemical Company in Longview, Monday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an incident involving a crane at the Eastman Chemical Company in Longview, Monday.

Captain Tyler Owen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was fatal and said deputies are at the scene.

Kristin Parker with the Eastman Chemical Company said the man who was killed was an employee of Joyce Crane, she was not aware of any others being injured.

KLTV reached out to Joyce Crane for comment.

