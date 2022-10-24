Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler.

Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the victim, Tims, was found on the sidewalk and transported to UT Health, according to police.

Witnesses said two suspects were seen running after the shooting, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information on this case please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

