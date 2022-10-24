Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Monday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm and windy. Thunderstorms late

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s going to be another warm, windy day, but with a lot more cloud cover than yesterday.  A few isolated showers will move through some northern counties this morning, then showers and thunderstorms will develop to the west of I-35 later this afternoon and march eastward through the late afternoon and evening.  Some places in East Texas will have to wait until overnight for the best chance for rain, but almost all of East Texas should see thunderstorms.  This afternoon through early Tuesday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day because thunderstorms are expected to be strong to severe as they push through East Texas.  The main threat will be strong, damaging winds, but some hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.
Two healthcare workers shot, killed inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at...
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Plane crash at Lake Palestine (Credit: James Beck)
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

Latest News

A surprising number of vendors stayed, deciding to make discount deals with shoppers to bolster...
WebXtra: Shoppers out in force for Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale’s final day
A surprising number of vendors stayed, deciding to make discount deals with shoppers to bolster...
WebXtra: Shoppers out in force for Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale’s final day
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car