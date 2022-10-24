Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

First Alert Weather Day in effect for late Monday into Tuesday

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly cloudy, warm and windy for most of the day Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s this afternoon. 

FIrst Alert Weather Day
FIrst Alert Weather Day(Katie Vossler)

A strong storm system will be approaching from the west with thunderstorms developing along a dryline by late afternoon along I-35.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(Katie Vossler)

These storms will slowly move into East Texas by this evening with a line of strong storms into the overnight hours.

First Alert Weather Day: Mon 5pm
First Alert Weather Day: Mon 5pm(Katie Vossler)

A second line of thunderstorms will develop along the cold front as it moves into East Texas late Monday night and continue through Deep East Texas before sunrise Tuesday morning. 

First Alert Weather Day: Mon 9pm
First Alert Weather Day: Mon 9pm(Katie Vossler)

All storms along the dryline and cold front have the possibility of becoming strong to severe. All of East Texas is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms through sunrise Tuesday morning. 

First Alert Weather Day: Tues 12am
First Alert Weather Day: Tues 12am(Katie Vossler)

The main concerns will be strong, damaging winds of 70-80 mph and very heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding. 

First Alert Weather Day: Tues 2am
First Alert Weather Day: Tues 2am(Katie Vossler)

Small hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.
Two healthcare workers shot, killed inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at...
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
Plane crash at Lake Palestine (Credit: James Beck)
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-24-22
Monday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm and windy. Thunderstorms late
A surprising number of vendors stayed, deciding to make discount deals with shoppers to bolster...
WebXtra: Shoppers out in force for Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale’s final day
A surprising number of vendors stayed, deciding to make discount deals with shoppers to bolster...
WebXtra: Shoppers out in force for Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale’s final day
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning