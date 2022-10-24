Fire destroys First Baptist Overton building

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Sunday night fire has destroyed the First Baptist Church in Overton according to David Chenault with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

Hot spots from the fire Sunday night flared back up Monday morning after the Overton and New London VFD remained at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center continuing to work hot spots, according to Rusk County OEM.

Multiple agencies responded Sunday night including Overton Fire Department, Overton Police Department, New London VFD, Henderson Fire Department, Smith County ESD2, Arp VFD, Jackson Heights VFD, SCESD 2 command staff, Sabine Fire & Rescue, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, CHRISTUS EMS, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Oncor, City of Overton Public Services, and the Troup Police Department.

