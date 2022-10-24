Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day is in effect until the Pre-Dawn Hours of Tuesday. Strong/Severe Thunderstorms are likely and will come in two rounds for the northern ½ of East Texas and in a single round for southern most areas, or the southern 1/2. At this time, the Storm Predication Center has placed ALL OF EAST TEXAS under a SLIGHT RISK, or a 15% chance for Strong/Severe Storms at some point this evening and overnight. During the evening hours, the strongest storms are likely over the northern sections of ETX and then for ALL OF EAST TEXAS during the overnight hours. The greatest threat is still the strong thunderstorm wind gusts of 60-70 mph. These winds will likely take down some trees as they move through. A few isolated tornadoes are possible as well over central and southern areas but cannot be ruled out for any location. Hail of 1″ in diameter or larger will be possible in the strongest storms and Flash Flooding will be possible, especially over areas north of HWY 79, or from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage. Rainfall totals nearing 2″-3″ will be possible, but not a general rule. After a cold front moves through overnight, gusty west to NW winds is expected on Tuesday along with cooler temps. Very Pleasant/Cool conditions on Wed/Thu, then another chance for showers/thundershowers enters the forecast on Friday. An additional 1″ of rain is possible. A fairly nice weekend ahead. The weather for Halloween appears to be very nice with sunshine/clear skies and mild/cool temperatures. Please stay alert this evening/overnight as these storms move through. If you haven’t done so already, please download the KLTV Weather App. It is free and will be very helpful as this weather moves through.

