Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell

ECSO logo
ECSO logo(CBS7 News)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s office, over the weekend an inmate at Ector County Jail was found dead in his cell.

The inmate, 55 year old Douglas Walter Hassell, was in jail for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felony Theft.

Next of kin initially could not be located to be notified but were eventually able to be informed of the death.

The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting the investigation.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Smith County Animal Control makes policy changes following concerns from community
Smith County Animal Control makes policy changes following concerns from community
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water customers in San Augustine
Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home