Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Andrew LaCombe and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENEY, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A driver in Michigan was killed Sunday afternoon when a kayak and roof rack fell off a passing vehicle.

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.

MSP said 31-year-old Matthew Morgette from Colorado was driving east in his Chevrolet pickup when he approached a Honda traveling west that was carrying a kayak on a roof rack.

Troopers said the kayak and roof rack fell off the Honda. The roof rack struck the pickup truck, pierced through the windshield and killed Morgette in the driver’s seat.

Morgette’s wife was also in the vehicle but was uninjured.

The kayak struck another vehicle, causing damage but no injuries. The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old man from Wisconsin, was also uninjured.

MSP said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car
Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.
Two healthcare workers shot, killed inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at...
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
Plane crash at Lake Palestine (Credit: James Beck)
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

Latest News

The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe, DOJ announces
FILE - Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a news conference in Phoenix,...
Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
Campfire Coffee
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson