City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Nacogdoches has selected Assistant Chief of Police Scott Weems to be the next chief of police.

Weems has been the interim chief of police since the position came open. Weems was born and raised in the Nacogdoches community graduating from Nacogdoches ISD in 1984 and then from Stephen F. Austin University in 1993. Weems began working at NPD in 1994 and now has over 28 years with the department.

During his tenure with Nacogdoches Police Department he has worked in patrol, criminal investigations, and professional standards.

“I am truly honored to lead the men and women of the Nacogdoches Police Department while continuing to serve the residents of the Nacogdoches community.” said Weems.

“Chief Weems is highly respected within the community and with the police department. I have no doubt he will do a great job.” said City Manager Mario Canizares.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.