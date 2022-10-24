City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems.

In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers.

“Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections from our systems, make sure all devices are clean, and restore functionality,” a statement from the city said.

The city said it’s working as quickly as possible to determine the scope of the security incident and have consulted with outside cybersecurity and data privacy experts.

City offices are open and operational, but only cash and check payments will be accepted at this time. The city said it will not suspend services for non-payment as they work through the issue.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.