Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Carthage looking for 6th-straight district title against Van in Game of the Week

Carthage at Van in Week 10 Game of the Week.
Carthage at Van in Week 10 Game of the Week.(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Week 10 Red Zone Game of the Week features two district champions from last season.

Carthage will travel to Van Friday night in a key 8-4A DII showdown. Last year the Vandals won the district crown in 7-4A DII.  The Bulldogs won the district title in 10-4A DII.  In the spring the two schools were paired in 8-4A DII after UIL Realignment.

A win by Carthage will give the Bulldogs their sixth-straight district tile. It also would cap off what could be a perfect 10-0 regular season. If that win happens then the Bulldogs would also have six-straight seasons of perfect records for the regular season.  The Bulldogs have Week 11 off before heading into the playoffs.

If Van wins their final two games of the season then the Vandals would split the district championship with Carthage.

Kickoff in Van is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastman Chemical, Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car
Enrique Casimiro
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.
Two healthcare workers shot, killed inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Latest News

Tom Garus attends first football game
German journalist attends his first high school football game
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
Red Zone Reel Week 9
Red Zone Reel Week 9