Carthage looking for 6th-straight district title against Van in Game of the Week

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Week 10 Red Zone Game of the Week features two district champions from last season.

Carthage will travel to Van Friday night in a key 8-4A DII showdown. Last year the Vandals won the district crown in 7-4A DII. The Bulldogs won the district title in 10-4A DII. In the spring the two schools were paired in 8-4A DII after UIL Realignment.

A win by Carthage will give the Bulldogs their sixth-straight district tile. It also would cap off what could be a perfect 10-0 regular season. If that win happens then the Bulldogs would also have six-straight seasons of perfect records for the regular season. The Bulldogs have Week 11 off before heading into the playoffs.

If Van wins their final two games of the season then the Vandals would split the district championship with Carthage.

Kickoff in Van is set for 7:30 p.m.

