Boil water notice issued for select streets of Warren City

WARREN CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Due to a large water main break, a boil water notice has been issued for residents living on certain streets in Warren City.

Customers living on Cherokee Road, Woodhaven Drive, Meadow Drive, Ashley Lane, and Warren Plant Road should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice to customers.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ricky Wallace at (903) 845-3917 or warrencity@suddenlinkmail.com.

