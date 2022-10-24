Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville

LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning.

The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called.

The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing person as 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin from Brazoria County.

The sheriff’s office responded and was assisted at the scene by Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens, Burleson County St. Joseph EMS, Air Med helicopter, as well as Somerville, Birch Creek, and Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Departments.

Burleson County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky was at the scene and conducted an inquest, a death investigation was also completed by the sheriff’s office and Texas Game Wardens. The death is being ruled as an accidental drowning.

