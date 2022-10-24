Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton

Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night.
By Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville football coach Cody Ross congratulated his team for the big victory over Frankston last Friday night.

The team shut out Frankston with a final score of 55-0.

“We got one more before we clench the thing, we got one more we got to win next week,” Ross told his team after the game. “Been a long time, but we clench it next week and then we’ll finish the thing off.”

Beckville will play Harleton on Oct. 28 for Week 10 of the Red Zone.

Check out coach Ross’s speech to his team following their win.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.
Two healthcare workers shot, killed inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Days in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at...
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
Plane crash at Lake Palestine (Credit: James Beck)
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

Latest News

Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
Beckville coach congratulates team, pumps them up for Week 10 matchup vs. Harleton
Red Zone Reel Week 9
Red Zone Reel Week 9
At Friday night’s Mckinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before the home crowd.
‘Mr. Lobo’ Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder
Mr. Lobo began in 1949 and has bought season tickets for 73 years.
WebXtra: 'Mr. Lobo' Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder