WebXtra: Shoppers out in force for Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale’s final day

Vendor Becky Desborough in Wood County talked about the importance of sticking around for the final day.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - An annual miles-long highway garage sale has East Texans snapping up discount and bargain deals on the event’s final day.

The historic fall Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale closed out its three-day run with vendors trying to clear out their inventory to final day Sunday shoppers.

Normally, many vendors will pack up after Saturday sales and leave, feeling traditionally light Sunday sales would not be enough to stay for. But, a surprising number of vendors stayed, deciding to make discount deals with shoppers to bolster additional sales.

From Hallsville to Mineola, along Highway 80, good weather had shoppers out in force, much to the delight of vendors like Becky Desborough in Wood County, who talked about the importance of sticking around for the final day.

