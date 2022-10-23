Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Warm and windy again today, showers and thunderstorms return tomorrow.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today, with continued breeziness. Temperatures this afternoon will peak close to where they did yesterday, in the mid to upper 80s. Worth mentioning is the continued High to Very High Fire Danger for most of East Texas today. Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures cooling into the low 70s overnight. It is possible that we will see some light rain and showers early Monday, but the more significant rain opportunity will be Monday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will drive showers and thunderstorms into the area beginning Monday afternoon, lasting into the evening and overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has raised the severe weather risk for East Texas to a Slight Risk, or level two out of five. The primary threats will be wind and hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There is also a flooding concern, especially for those north of I-20. Once showers and thunderstorms come to an end overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, we’ll start to dry out.

The sunshine should return by Tuesday afternoon, with cooler temperatures behind the front, only in the upper 60s for highs. We stay dry Wednesday, before another chance for rain is in the forecast, Thursday night and Friday. We’ll have more details on that system later in the week, for now the focus will be on the activity expected Monday and Tuesday morning. Have a blessed Sunday.

