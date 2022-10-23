Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.(Credit: The Texas Tribune)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters.

The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.

The poll took place Oct. 15-19 where voters from the ages of 18 to 65 and older were interviewed via live telephone interviews and via a text-t0-web approach with the option to take the survey in English or Spanish.

The five most important issues facing the state according to voters are immigration/border security (22%), the economy/jobs/inflation (21%), attacks on our democracy (17%), abortion (16%), and gun laws/school safety (13%), states Beacon Research.

“On the eve of Early Voting in Texas, our new non-partisan poll shows that the Texas Gubernatorial race is a tossup. Both Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have roughly an equal chance to come out on top, making this a real turnout and ground game contest,” said the Democratic Policy Institute.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 throughout Texas.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.
Two healthcare workers shot, killed inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers
Plane crash at Lake Palestine (Credit: James Beck)
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at...
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
All were booked into the Smith County Jail.
6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation

Latest News

Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car
Gipson learned to paint before he learned to write, according to his son, and he focused his...
Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage
Students attempt to stay afloat in cardboard box canoes.
UT Tyler’s College of Engineering holds Olympic-style competition
National Weather Service
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties