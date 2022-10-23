New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters.

The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.

The poll took place Oct. 15-19 where voters from the ages of 18 to 65 and older were interviewed via live telephone interviews and via a text-t0-web approach with the option to take the survey in English or Spanish.

The five most important issues facing the state according to voters are immigration/border security (22%), the economy/jobs/inflation (21%), attacks on our democracy (17%), abortion (16%), and gun laws/school safety (13%), states Beacon Research.

“On the eve of Early Voting in Texas, our new non-partisan poll shows that the Texas Gubernatorial race is a tossup. Both Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have roughly an equal chance to come out on top, making this a real turnout and ground game contest,” said the Democratic Policy Institute.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 throughout Texas.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.