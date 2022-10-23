Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police arrested a man for violating a protective order after a girl listed on the order was found in his car, according to a Coffee City police announcement Sunday.

A Coffee City sergeant stopped the vehicle Friday at about 9:30 p.m. on FM 315 near FM 3506. The police say the driver was identified as Darren McKinley, 48, who showed to have an active protective order out of Smith County. Two female juveniles were listed on the protective order, and one of them was inside the car with McKinley, according to the police.

McKinley was arrested for violation of protective order and transported to the Henderson County Jail. The female juvenile was reportedly released back to her mother.

McKinley was released Saturday after posting $5,000 bond.

