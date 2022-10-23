Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car

Darren McKinley, 48
Darren McKinley, 48(Coffee City Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police arrested a man for violating a protective order after a girl listed on the order was found in his car, according to a Coffee City police announcement Sunday.

A Coffee City sergeant stopped the vehicle Friday at about 9:30 p.m. on FM 315 near FM 3506. The police say the driver was identified as Darren McKinley, 48, who showed to have an active protective order out of Smith County. Two female juveniles were listed on the protective order, and one of them was inside the car with McKinley, according to the police.

McKinley was arrested for violation of protective order and transported to the Henderson County Jail. The female juvenile was reportedly released back to her mother.

McKinley was released Saturday after posting $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.
Two healthcare workers shot, killed inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers
Plane crash at Lake Palestine (Credit: James Beck)
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at...
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
All were booked into the Smith County Jail.
6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation

Latest News

Gipson learned to paint before he learned to write, according to his son, and he focused his...
Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage
Students attempt to stay afloat in cardboard box canoes.
UT Tyler’s College of Engineering holds Olympic-style competition
National Weather Service
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore