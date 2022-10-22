Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car bursts into flames on a Laredo highway early Saturday morning.

According to the Laredo Fire Department crews were called out to the northbound lane of I-35 near the Saunders overpass at around 7:50 a.m.

Upon arrival crews found a 2010 Buick engulfed in flames.

According to the driver, the vehicle caught fire while driving and stalled int the middle of the express way.

Two lanes of the expressway were closed while crews put the fires out and cleared the wreckage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

