Two healthcare workers shot, killed inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Methodist Dallas Medical Center has confirmed two healthcare workers were shot and killed near the labor and delivery area this morning.

According to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the suspect was confronted then shot by responding officers. The hospital has said he was then detained, stabilized and transported to another hopsital for treatment.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, but there is no ongoing threat, according to the hospital. Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.

Jenkins asks for prayers for the family and friends of the victims, along with the Methodist Dallas staff.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this story as it comes in.

