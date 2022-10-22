Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an apparent altercation broke out at a local club early Saturday morning.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found casing in the parking lot of the club.

A short while later, a local hospital reported that three people had arrived with injuries.

Authorities say two men ages 19 and 20 had stab wounds and a 21-year-old man had a graze from a gunshot wound.

It was confirmed that these victims were involved in the incident that happened at the club.

The victims are in stable condition and the case remains under investigation.

So far no arrests have been made at this time.

