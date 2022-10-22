Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught

The suspect wanted in connection with the murder on Central Fwy has been caught by police.
Murder suspect
Murder suspect(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, WFPD Special Operations Unit, DPS and US Marshall Service have been actively searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez on October 1, at North 8th and Central Fwy.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department, Chavez also had a federal arrest warrant for Human Smuggling. On Saturday, a search warrant was obtained for an address in the 1100 blk of Rowland Rd.  At around 2 p.m. The WFPD SWAT team went inside the home and found Chavez. He was placed under arrest.

This was a joint operation between several agencies as well as several units from within the WFPD. Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

