Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. You can thank the breezy south wind for the clouds and returning humidity, bringing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. The windy conditions today, sometimes gusting to 20 or 30 mph, will contribute to a High to Very High Fire Danger for most of the area this weekend. Please refrain from outdoor burning, even in counties not under a burn ban. The wind is expected to continue into tomorrow, with temperatures again in the upper 80s. The beginning of the work week will usher in changes to the forecast, with showers and thunderstorms returning.

There is a likely chance that many see rain on Monday/Monday night/Tuesday morning, as a cold front moves through the area. There is a low chance some shower and thunderstorm activity could become strong to severe, with primarily a wind and hail threat. Once the system clears East Texas, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies through Wednesday/Thursday, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Then, by Friday, we are already anticipating more rain! This will surely be appreciated with the on-going drought across the area. As of this morning, the seven day rainfall forecast calls for most of East Texas to see around two inches of rain. As always, that is subject to change. Have a great Saturday.

