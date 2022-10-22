Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Online marketplace stops sales of Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes

Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on Jeffrey Dahmer. (Source: EBAY, WTMJ, POOL, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Online marketplace eBay says it is removing Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes from its online listings.

Netflix hit series titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has sparked intense interest in the cannibal and serial killer.

The shopping site says its policy does not allow “listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts.” That includes individuals who are notorious for committing violence.

The popular Netflix series has been criticized for being insensitive to Dahmer’s victims.

Currently, other online retailers appear to be still selling outfits labeled as Jeffrey Dahmer costume kits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Lake Palestine (Credit: James Beck)
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
All were booked into the Smith County Jail.
6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation
Methodist Health System Police are investigating the shooting with the help of Dallas Police.
Two healthcare workers shot, killed inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection

Latest News

Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian...
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on...
Report: eBay removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore