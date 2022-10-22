‘Mr. Lobo’ Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Friday night’s McKinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before the home crowd, a season ticket holder for a record 73 years.
But, Ralph never attended Longview High School. He went to school in Panola County.
A U.S. Army World War II veteran, when he came home he became a Lobo fan when his boss gave him tickets one year. A true fan, he has supported the Lobos during good times...and not so good times.
Mr. Lobo began in 1949 and has bought season tickets for 73 years.
In a fitting tribute to Bailey, the Lobos scored a touchdown while he was being recognized.
Bailey talked about what he loves most about attending the games.
