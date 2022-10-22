Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
'Mr. Lobo' Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder

Mr. Lobo began in 1949 and has bought season tickets for 73 years. He talked about what he loves most about attending the games.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Friday night’s McKinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before the home crowd, a season ticket holder for a record 73 years.

But, Ralph never attended Longview High School. He went to school in Panola County.

A U.S. Army World War II veteran, when he came home he became a Lobo fan when his boss gave him tickets one year. A true fan, he has supported the Lobos during good times...and not so good times.

Mr. Lobo began in 1949 and has bought season tickets for 73 years.

In a fitting tribute to Bailey, the Lobos scored a touchdown while he was being recognized.

Bailey talked about what he loves most about attending the games.

