‘Mr. Lobo’ Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Friday night’s McKinney North-Longview game, Ralph Bailey took a bow before the home crowd, a season ticket holder for a record 73 years.

But, Ralph never attended Longview High School. He went to school in Panola County.

A U.S. Army World War II veteran, when he came home he became a Lobo fan when his boss gave him tickets one year. A true fan, he has supported the Lobos during good times...and not so good times.

Mr. Lobo began in 1949 and has bought season tickets for 73 years.

In a fitting tribute to Bailey, the Lobos scored a touchdown while he was being recognized.

Bailey talked about what he loves most about attending the games.

