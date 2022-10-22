Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore

A diesel spill is making travel treacherous in Rusk County Thursday night.
(Rusk County OEM on Twitter)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM.

Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.

