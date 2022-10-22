1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at about 2:50 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, one victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, where he is receiving surgery; witnesses said two suspects ran after the shooting.

Tyler PD detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene.

This is an active investigation, and Erbaugh said more information will be released as the case progresses.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.