Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police...
A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at about 2:50 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, one victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, where he is receiving surgery; witnesses said two suspects ran after the shooting.

Tyler PD detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene.

This is an active investigation, and Erbaugh said more information will be released as the case progresses.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Lake Palestine (Credit: James Beck)
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
All were booked into the Smith County Jail.
6 nabbed in Smith County undercover sex solicitation operation
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
Ezell Thompson and Bobby Posey have a trial date set for April 10, 2023.
Trial date set for two accused in death of man tied to wheelchair

Latest News

Mr. Lobo began in 1949 and has bought season tickets for 73 years.
‘Mr. Lobo’ Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder
Mr. Lobo began in 1949 and has bought season tickets for 73 years.
WebXtra: 'Mr. Lobo' Ralph Bailey honored at Longview game as 73-year season ticket holder
File Graphic
Two healthcare workers shot inside Methodist Dallas Hospital, suspect shot by officers
Rock Your School
Three Lakes Middle School participates in ‘Rock Your School’ event