Week 9 Red Zone weather forecast

Breezy and warm this weekend. Increased fire danger for both Saturday and Sunday. Storms likely later on Monday into early Tuesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather in the Red Zone will be mild and occasionally breezy, but totally dry! No rain in the forecast for today with clear skies over East Texas, but south winds will be a bit on the breezy side, occasionally blowing upwards of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will sit close to 80 degrees by kick-off time, and will only drop to near 70 degrees by the final whistle.

