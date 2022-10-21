Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Three Lakes Middle School participates in ‘Rock Your School’ event

Art Teacher Chad Kisamore explained his students were creating a project outside to celebrate “Rock Your School.”
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three Lakes Middle School is celebrating a nation-wide annual event called “Rock Your School.”

“Rock Your School” originated from an organization called Get Your Teach On. The annual event encourages students and teachers to get creative and have fun while learning.

Schools across the nation are celebrating “Rock Your School” today by decorating their classrooms and coming up with creative ways to incorporate fun themes into their lesson plans. Art Teacher Chad Kisamore explained his students were creating a project outside.

The annual event encourages students and teachers to get creative and have fun while learning.
WebXtra: Three Lakes Middle School participates in ‘Rock Your School’ event
