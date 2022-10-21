WebXtra: ‘Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale’ opens to travelers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As a sure sign that fall is in full swing, a garage sale has opened along an East Texas highway that stretches from Dallas to Mississippi.

The annual “Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale” is underway, and it brings thousands of travleres along the roadway to stop for bargains.

Some vendors began setting up as early as five this morning in anticipation of good weather and lots of motorists stopping in to shop.

In many ways, the event is a “read and react” experience. According to Longview Vendor Glen Fulton, shoppers often just browse, not knowing what they are looking for until they run across it. Vendors expect this will be a big turnout by shoppers.

