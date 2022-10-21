Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection

Our reporter at the scene said that officers are able to move traffic around the wreck, but it is moving slowly.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At around 10:35 on Thursday night, Tyler police were called to a wreck in one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The wreck occurred just after 10:30 p.m., according to police. The wreck is listed as a hit and run incident. Our reporter at the scene said that officers are able to move traffic around the wreck, but it is moving slowly.

Traffic cones are up around the area where the officers are investigating. EMS just left the scene. No word on any injuries.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview