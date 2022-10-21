Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At around 10:35 on Thursday night, Tyler police were called to a wreck in one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The wreck occurred just after 10:30 p.m., according to police. The wreck is listed as a hit and run incident. Our reporter at the scene said that officers are able to move traffic around the wreck, but it is moving slowly.

Traffic cones are up around the area where the officers are investigating. EMS just left the scene. No word on any injuries.

