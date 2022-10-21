Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial date set for two accused in death of man tied to wheelchair

Ezell Thompson appears in court Friday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for two people charged in connection with the death of a man in Smith County who was tied to a wheelchair.

Ezell Thompson and Bobby Posey have a trial date set for April 10, 2023. Thompson faces a charge of manslaughter for the June 2021 death. According to an indictment, Thompson caused the death of Larry Coffey by tying him to a wheelchair and failing to provide adequate supervision while Coffey was tied to the wheelchair.

Bobby Posey
Bobby Posey((Source: Smith County Judicial Records))

Posey is charged with injury to the elderly in the same incident.

According to the indictment for Posey, he recklessly by omission caused serious bodily injury to Larry Coffey, an individual 65 years of age or older, who was a resident of a nursing or assisted living facility, by ignoring that Coffey had been tied to the wheelchair and Posey had a legal duty to act, and had assumed care, custody, or control of the elderly individual by virtue of his employment at the facility.

