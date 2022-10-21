Texas College Football Steers end their winning drought

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas College football team has seen their winning drought come to an end winning their first game last week.

Winning a game does not make a season but with the Steers the last time they won a game this time of the year they also went on to win their first away home since 2018 against Lyon College 38-34.

“We finally put it all together in the 4th quarter guys played hard, never stopped we was down 16, scored 22 in the 4th. They just kind of believed we been doing this all year long, offensively wise get going.”

The culture is slowly changing under first year head coach Jarrail Jackson and athletic director Randy Butler.

“Absolutely, absolutely it’s been a three-part process. The first thing was to change the culture, the second thing was to set the expectation, and the third thing was to demand excellence, so with those three things in place, we will win here” said Butler.

Saturday the Steers host Arizona Christian at Butler’s high schools alma mater Chapel Hill’s Bulldog Stadium. Its also worth noticing that the Steers players have gotten nation notice.

“Terrel Hookfin who is number two in the country in receiving, Alzaiah Salas number three in passing so those guys are coming along. Defense is making stops in the 4th, the second half. You know we starting to put it all together” said head coach Jackson.

