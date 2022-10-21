Temple police arrest man charged in sexual assault of roommate’s 15-year-old cousin

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on Friday executed an arrest warrant and took Semaji Inseferi Warren Jr. into custody on a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to Nohely Mackowiak, a spokeswoman for the Temple Police Department.

The warrant was initially executed at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the 700 block of West Calhoun Avenue. Officers, however, located Warren at the corner of 13th and Barton.

The suspect reportedly confirmed his name and was taken to the Bell County Jail without incident.

Mackowiak told KWTX the warrant stems from an incident on June 23, 2022. Warren admitted to detectives that he had sex with his roommate’s 15-year-old cousin on that date, the spokeswoman said.

During an interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center on July 8, 2022, the victim alleged she had sexual intercourse with Warren, police said.

Online jail records do not yet list a bond amount for Warren, who remains in custody for the second-degree felony.

