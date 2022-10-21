Starlink satellite flyover draws attention of East Texans

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans looked up during the 7 p.m. hour on Thursday, they saw something unusual in the night sky: strings of lights flying overhead.

While some may have already been made aware of what the lights were, many were still in the dark about it, judging by the number of calls into our newsroom.

The string of lights are actually Starlink satellites which were launched today. The satellites are part of the internet constellation operated by SpaceX, providing satellite internet access coverage to 40 countries so far.

Deployment of 54 Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 20, 2022

Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team on their 48th launch this year.

Jacob and Wendy Goode were camping in in Marion County when they saw the string of lights passing by overhead. They took video which they shared with us here for you to see.

