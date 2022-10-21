Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Starlink satellite flyover draws attention of East Texans

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans looked up during the 7 p.m. hour on Thursday, they saw something unusual in the night sky: strings of lights flying overhead.

While some may have already been made aware of what the lights were, many were still in the dark about it, judging by the number of calls into our newsroom.

The string of lights are actually Starlink satellites which were launched today. The satellites are part of the internet constellation operated by SpaceX, providing satellite internet access coverage to 40 countries so far.

Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team on their 48th launch this year.

Jacob and Wendy Goode were camping in in Marion County when they saw the string of lights passing by overhead. They took video which they shared with us here for you to see.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

Seth Vanover Bail Conditions
Seth Vanover Bail Conditions
WATCH: Viewer video shows Starlink satellites flying over East Texas -
WATCH: Viewer video shows Starlink satellites flying over East Texas -
Jacob and Wendy Goode were camping in in Marion County when they saw the string of lights...
WATCH: Viewer video shows Starlink satellites flying over East Texas
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says