Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Pumpkin crunch cake by Mama Steph

Pumpkin crunch cake by Mama Steph
Pumpkin crunch cake by Mama Steph(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a wonderful, easy to make, delicious cake for fall: pumpkin crunch cake! It’s got all the cinnamon flavor you love, plus the richness of pumpkin and the crunchy topping of walnuts or pecans, whichever you prefer. It all works together to make one of our favorite cooler-weather cakes.

Pumpkin Crunch Cake

Ingredients:

For the cake topping layer:

One boxed yellow cake mix

One tsp pumpkin pie spice (If you don’t have pumpkin pie spice, use ¾ teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon ginger, allspice, cloves or nutmeg, whatever you have! If you have two of the above spices, use ½ teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon of whichever two spices you have on hand.)

For the pumpkin pie layer:

15 ounce can pumpkin (Not pumpkin pie filling)

12 ounce can of evaporated milk

3 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon molasses

1 cup chopped nuts (pecans or walnuts)

2 sticks butter, melted (for pouring over at the end)

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.

2. In a small mixing bowl, combine cake mix with 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice, whisking together. Set aside.

3. In a medium mixing bowl, combine all remaining ingredients EXCEPT butter and nuts. Whisk together until smooth and combined.

4. Pour pumpkin mixture into baking dish.

5. Sprinkle cake mix over pumpkin, completely covering.

6. Sprinkle nuts over cake mix layer.

7. Drizzle melted butter completely over the top, covering from corner to corner.

8. Bake for 50 minutes; top will be brown and crunchy!

(Note: If you don’t have molasses, you could also use 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar in place of the 1 1/2 cup white sugar. The molasses is simply there to add another level of flavor. The brown sugar adds a touch of that rich flavor that the molasses brings.)

Serve warm or cooled, and top with whipped cream or a small scoop of ice cream on the side, if desired. For me, the perfect accompaniment is hot coffee or tea!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse.
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

Latest News

Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler tells us that the shortage is real, but he’s...
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys owner says bird shortage is real, but he’s not running into issues so far
A "Cash for Candy" program is aiming to curb obesity rates this Halloween season by offering...
This company is offering cash for your Halloween candy
East Texas Kitchen Pickin' episode 6 East Texas pottery
Kitchen Pickin': A little bit of East Texas
Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph
Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph