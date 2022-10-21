Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse.
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Prosecutors close case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
Texas College Football Steers
TEXAS COLLEGE FOOTBALL STEERS
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for the U.S. Senate, greets President Joe Biden on...
Biden visits Pennsylvania, key battleground state
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for defying subpoena