One dead after plane crashes on shore of Lake Palestine

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine.

DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have been sent to assist DPS in responding.

Hillhouse said the plane went down off FM 315 just outside of Chandler.

