Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Warm/Windy Weekend. High Fire Danger!
Warming Trend into the weekend. Very windy southerly winds on Sat/Sun/Mon.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Warming Trend Continues... Warm and Very Windy conditions are likely for the weekend. Southerly winds at 15-25 mph gusts higher will increase our Fire Danger to HIGH across all of East Texas. Even if you are NOT under a burn ban, please refrain from burning anything outdoors. Fires will be able to get out of control very quickly in our current dry condition. Plenty of sunshine expected through Saturday, then a partly cloudy sky on Sunday. A cold front is slated to move through on Tuesday morning and with that, a good chance for showers, thundershowers, and even a few isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall totals may exceed 1.00 inch in some areas. Rain chances begin on Monday afternoon and continue through Tuesday. We will be watching this time period closely for increased chances for thunderstorms. Stay with us on this. Cooler and drier on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Have a peaceful Thursday Night.

