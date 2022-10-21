Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse.
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

Latest News

LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
Gregg County cancels jury duty for week of Oct. 24
President Joe Biden speaks about deficit reduction, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in...
Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over ‘mega-MAGA’ GOP
President Joe Biden spoke on the deficit and the economy Friday. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: GOP plan would add to deficit, worsen inflation