HeadUp TBI East Texas launched to support those recovering from traumatic brain injuries

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In 2020 more than 64,000 traumatic brain injury-related deaths occurred in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control.

One East Texas woman, who survived a horrific crash, is living with TBI and is starting a foundation to help others going through it.

Leslie Fossey-Rollings survived an automobile accident in 2016 and has had a very lengthy recovery.

“I was in a coma first, then I had amnesia, and then it was years for me to recover. I still go to PT all the time,” Fossey-Rollings said.

Fossey-Rollings is now living with TBI, a traumatic brain injury.

“It’s very hard. When I woke up months later I had no idea where I was, no idea who I was. I couldn’t even walk,” she said. “You have to relearn everything. So the family has to be able to be there to help you.”

This evening Fossey-Rollings, along with the HeadUp Traumatic Brain Injury of East Texas board is kicking off their foundation to help families going through the same process they went through

“To provide some education for those out there in the community, but also for some funds for people that have to drive so far. If you’re a family in East Texas and you have somebody that has a brain injury, you might be in the hospital for months,” Fossey-Rollings said.

Robby Mounce is on the board. At 17 years old he suffered a traumatic brain injury while playing football. He said having support is important.

“I love everybody there and they all love seeing me. It’s really great and some of my best friends are at the TBI support group,” Mounce said. “Before my injury, TBI was the furthest thing from my mind. I was the top of my class, I was the valedictorian of my class before my injury.”

Funds raised by HeadUp TBI East Texas will provide education, research, networking, and financial support to families.

“Keeping your head up is very important because there are so many people that don’t survive this. It’s very hard for the survivors because your whole life is different,” she said. “Before, I was a marketer, I was a lobbyist on Capitol Hill, now, I have a whole new life, all new challenges, God is good.”

In the first year their goal is to raise $80,000 which will go toward food, lodging and support for families who are impacted by TBI.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.