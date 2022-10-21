Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County cancels jury duty for week of Oct. 24

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
From the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of Oct. 24. Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is cancelling jury duty for the week.

“Anyone with a summons dated Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve but they do not have to appear next week,” said Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.

