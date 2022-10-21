Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Breezy and warm this weekend. Increased fire danger for both Saturday and Sunday. Storms likely later on Monday into early Tuesday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful but warm and breezy end to the work week as highs easily climbed into the middle 80s and south winds blew upwards of 15-25 mph. These south winds will continue to carry warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico and place it back over East Texas, allowing our temperatures to climb into the upper 80s by the weekend. Skies will remain dry and mostly clear over the next several days, which is great news for anyone attending a high school football game tonight, but bad news for anyone hoping for some rain any time this week. Dry conditions are expected to come to an end by next Monday, as our next strong cold front is expected to arrive later in the day, bringing with it a round of showers and thunderstorms which could last into the first half of next Tuesday. It is still too early to talk severe weather potential, however October is no stranger to strong storms when these cold fronts roll through, so we do ask that everyone remain weather alert over the next few days while we finetune the forecast for next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures behind this first strong cold front will drop into the upper 60s to middle 70s for highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Before we begin another significant warm up for the end of next week, a second cold front will arrive later next Friday, potentially bringing another round of scattered rain as well as some cooler temperatures for the final weekend of October. In the meantime, please continue to use extreme caution while doing any outdoor burning if it is still legal to do so in your county. Breezy winds and continued drought conditions will lead to very high fire danger well into the weekend.

