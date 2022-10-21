Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach

O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD) - An O’Donnell ISD employee has been arrested after being accused of communicating inappropriately with a high school student.

Nicholas Dominique Bueno was arrested on Wednesday. The 27-year-old was charged with enticement of a child, according to the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office. He is also facing further federal charges of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

The allegedly inappropriate contact started Sept. 23 and continued until Oct. 19.

According to the school’s website, Bueno is the boys basketball coach.

In the federal complaint, On October 18, 2022, the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office informed the FBI about an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between a high school teacher in O’Donnell and a 14-year-old student. The student is referred to as Jane Doe in the complaint.

*GRAPHIC WARNING* Some of the following content may not be suitable for some readers.

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office obtained the teenager’s cell phone and received consent to search the phone. A “string of deleted sexually explicit messages between Doe and Bueno” was found. Bueno’s phone was not located. Later, Bueno admitted he destroyed the phone when he learned the investigation began, the complaint showed.

Some of the text messages discovered on Doe’s phone were noted in the complaint. On October 11, 2022, Bueno told Doe the following: “see it frustrates me when you don’t bother to text me even if you’re in here...”; “you’re so f*****g hot [emoji] I couldn’t stand up cause well you know,” and others similar in nature.

The complaint shows Bueno then sent a black-and-white image of his genitalia followed by a color image of his genitalia to Doe.

The next day, he texted her, “Imma be your first for a lot of things especially first real love [heart emoji].” He then texted, “tell me what color panties your [sic] wearing”; “I’m a perv like that I love knowing that s**t.” He then sent her a video of himself masturbating and asked her to “Delete it after.”

On Oct. 19, 2022, Bueno was interviewed by a Special Agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety. During the interview, Bueno admitted he used a pre-paid phone to engage in sexually explicit conversations with Doe beginning on Sept. 23. Bueno admitted he requested Doe send him images of herself and admitted to sending a sexually explicit image and video of his genitals to Doe.

“It was clear from the interview, and from Bueno’s relationship with Doe, that he knew that she was a 14-year-old child and that he was discussing his intentions of engaging in sexual acts with Doe,” the complaint shows.

The school sent out a statement on Thursday addressing the situation.

“After receiving information on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, regarding an O’Donnell High School employee allegedly using electronic media to communicate inappropriately with a high school student, OISD contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office,” the school’s superintendent Dr. Cathy Palmer said in the statement.

The statement said the school and local law enforcement began an investigation immediately after receiving the information.

Bueno has been placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

“O’Donnell ISD wants to assure you that the safety and well-being of all our students remain our highest priority,” Palmer stated. “The District strictly enforces its student anti-harassment policies, and employees receive regular training regarding proper professional relationships, communications, and boundaries with students.”

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office, the O’Donnell ISD Resource Officer, and the OISD administration are all participating in the investigation. The incident has also been reported to Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

“O’Donnell ISD always provides counseling services for any of our students and encourages parents to contact the counselor if they have any concerns,” Palmer stated.

Bueno is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal hold.

